Double champion Farrington collects his North East Motorcycle Racing Club trophies

Haven Bank rider claims race trophies...

Bob Farrington collected his championship trophies from the North East Motorcycle Racing Club (NEMCRC) earlier this month.

The Haven Bank rider is the 2019 GP125 champion on his 1986 Honda RS125, and also the 2019 Post Classic Junior champion on his 1978 TZ350.

Bob (right) was presented with his awards by Chrissy Rouse, who races in the National Superstock 1000 championship.

This coming season Bob is hoping to race his 1973 Honda CBR200 with the Classic Motorcycle Racing Club and his Yamaha TZ350 with the NEMCRC.