Dominant display from the Spa men

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 1sts 66, Woodhall Spa 1sts 69-1 - Woodhall won by nine wickets.

Woodhall Spa were in dominant form at Boston. Photos: @russelldossett (www.sportspictures.online)

Woodhall Spa CC Firsts recorded a comfortable nine-wicket victory at basement boys Boston on Saturday.

After bowling their Lincs ECB Premier rivals out for 66, the Spa men surged to victory in their 13th over.

Alex King and Ross Dixon both claimed three victims as the away side worked their way through the Boston batting order.

Tom Caswell and Alfie Lindsey claimed two wickets apiece as only Sam Holland (16), Adeesha Thilanchana (10) and Tom Baxter (10) reached double figures.

With the bat it didn’t take Woodhall long to reach their required runs.

Scott Elleray dismissed Jack Timby for 19, but Oliver Caswell (19) and Harsha Vithana (27) saw the away side to victory.

The Spa men sit fifth in the standings with their hosts remaining at the foot of the table.

This Saturday the First XI host second-bottom Alford and District (noon) while the Seconds travel to Bourne Seconds (1pm).

The Sunday Firsts are away at Bracebridge Heath the following day, with the Seconds hosting Old Lincolnians (both 1.30pm).