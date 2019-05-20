Dixon and Vithana inspire Woodhall Spa CC to 119-run victory over Market Deeping

Three wins from three for the Spa men.

Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa CC 1sts 271-8, Market Deeping 152 - Woodhall won by 119 runs.

Half centuries from Ross Dixon and Harsha Vithana helped Woodhall Spa CC Firsts to a 119-run win over Lincs ECB Premier rivals Market Deeping.

The duo both struck 55 runs as the Spa men notched up a total their guests couldn’t match at Jubilee Park.

Jack Hughes fell five runs short of his 50 while useful contributions came from Matthew Sargeant (33) and Oliver Caswell (25).

Deeping were all out in the 31st over as Alex King led with the ball, claiming four wickets at the cost of 40 runs.

Tom Caswell (3-41), Alfie Lindsey (2-26) and Joe Irving also took wickets.

Jamie Morgan top scored for Deeping with 49.

Woodhall now sit sixth in the table.

On Saturday the Firsts travel to Louth ( noon).

South Lincs and Border League Premier Division

Woodhall Spa 2nds 193-8, Long Sutton 89 - Woodhall won by 104 runs.

Woodhall Spa Seconds recorded a 104-run victory at Long Sutton in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

After being put into bat, the Spa men scored 193 runs for the loss of eight wickets before dismissing their hosts in the 27th over.

The result leaves Woodhall fourth in the table.

This Saturday the Seconds host Belton Park (1pm).

The following day Woodhall’s Sunday Firsts - who beat Horncastle by 131 runs this weekend - are without a fixture but the Sunday Seconds host Billingborough (1.30pm).