Denny Plate progress for Horncastle IBC men’s team

The Horncastle IBC’s Men’s team booked their place in round four of the national Denny Plate competition.

They beat Mansfield’s South Forrest club on Saturday in a very close game.

Horncastle won on two rinks and only narrowly lost on the other two, but overall they played an excellent team game and won by 97 shots to 79.

They now face Bassetlaw on December 7.

Rink scores: K. Jackman (home) lost 15-22, P. Bark (home) won 40-24, K. Taplin (away) won 22-16, C. Starsmeare (away) lost 20-27.

The Ladies’ Trudy Bates team travelled to Lincoln on Friday, where they came up against a very strong side consisting of several county and England players.

Horncastle took four of the 16 points by winning on two rinks, losing on three and losing the aggregate by 93 shots to Lincoln’s 121.

Rink scores: J. Moody lost 7-35, P. Scholey lost 20-31, J. Taplin lost 16-23, Jean Hoyles won 29-12, L. Main won 21-20.

On Sunday, the LIBA Mixed Team played away at Lincoln.

Horncastle lost on three Rinks and won on two but lost the aggregate by 84 shots to 100.

Rink scores: P. Scholey won 21-13, N. Burton won 18-13, K. Jackman lost 19-20, K. Taplin lost 16-27, J. Scholey lost 10-27.

A friendly against Humberside Patrons on Saturday saw Humberside gain the advantage late on to win on three rinks with 77 shots to Horncastle’s winning on two rinks with 70.

Scores: C. Gosling lost 12-17, D. Pill won 17-9, J. Rapley lost 11-20, T. Dixon lost 12-18, T. Percival won 18-13.