Defending champs outgun the Spa men

Lincs ECB Premier

Woodhall Spa 1sts 161-7, Bracebridge Heath 163-3 - Bracebridge won by seven wickets.

Defending champions Bracebridge Heath proved too strong for Woodhall Spa Firsts at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

In a rain affected game the contest was reduced to 36 overs per side.

Henry Wilson (60) and Oliver Caswell (55) led the way for the Spa men as they posted 161-7, support coming from Jack Hughes (14).

However, Bracebridge reached the winning total in the 35th over, aided by Brett Houston (62) and David Whapplington (53).

Alex King, Alfie Lindsey and Harsha Vithana took the Bracebridge wickets.

On Saturday the Firsts host Lindum (noon) before hosting Market Deeping and Grantham in the Winkworth Cup T20 competition on Monday.

SLBL Premier

Sleaford 2nds 248-3, Woodhall Spa 2nds 251-4 - Woodhall won by six wickets.

Brandan Laurenzi scored an unbeaten 128 as Woodhall Spa Seconds beat Slaford Seconds by six wickets at Jubilee Park.

The visitors’s innings ended on 248-3 with Paul Roberts registering 114 not out and Tim Atkin adding 59.

James White (two) and Will Sharpe accounted for the batsmen.

However, Laurenzi stole the show with a superb batting performance.

Sam Cherry (39), Sam Cooke (31), Alex Hodson (17) and Danny Wells (12) added support as Woodhall reached their total in the 38th over.

The Seconds travel to Graves Park this Saturday (1pm).

Lincoln and District League Premier

Scothern 115, Woodhall Sunday 1sts 121-7 - Woodhall won by three wickets.

Woodhall Sunday Firsts claimed 20 Lincoln and District League Premier points at Scothern.

The home side were dismissed for 115.

Dewi Bourke and Tom Caswell took three wickets apiece with Kieran Richardson and Jack Timby both taking two victims.

Woodhall claimed victory in the 26th over, Brandan Laurenzi top scoring with 39.

Alex Hodson (26) and Tom Caswell (25) added support.

On Sunday the Seconds take centre stage.

They will hit the road to face Billingborough Sunday Firsts in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

Their match will get underway at 1.30pm.