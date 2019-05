Golfer Dave Coupland will return to the Czech Republic as the Challenge Tour prepares for the D+D Real Czech Challenge.

Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, will be in action at the Kaskada Gold Resort, Brno.

The four-day tournament begins tomorrow (Thursday).

Two weeks ago he finished tied for 12th at the Czech Challenge,ending the tournament on -7 overall following rounds of 70, 74, 67 and 70.

That saw him leave with a cheque for 3,000 Euros.