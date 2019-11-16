Darts aces collect their prizes at finals and presentation evening

On the left is Shane Lowe, who retains his Singles title from last season. He is pictured with runner-up Pete Scott. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.
On the left is Shane Lowe, who retains his Singles title from last season. He is pictured with runner-up Pete Scott. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

The Horncastle and District Summer Darts League finals and presentation evening was held in the Coningsby Community Hall.

Crown A and Bull Hotel A claimed the league titles for Divisions One and Two.

Mixed Pairs winners Pete Scott and J. Pitchford represented Old Nicks D. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

Mixed Pairs winners Pete Scott and J. Pitchford represented Old Nicks D. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

Roll of honour: Division One - winners Crown A, Horncastle, runners-up Fortescue A, Tattershall; Division Two - winners Bull Hotel A, Horncastle, runners-up Horse & Jockey, Coningsby; Division One Knockout Cup - winners Crown A, Horncastle, runners-up Ship A, Billinghay; Division Two Knockout Cup - winners Bull Hotel A, Horncastle, runners-up Duke of Wellington, Midville; Threes - winners Old Nicks D, Horncastle, runners-up Ship A, Billinghay; Mixed Pairs - winners Pete Scott & J. Pitchford, runners-up Danny Goddard & H. Gerrard; Pairs - winners Jake Thompson & Alan Smythe, runners-up Pete Hinson & Jim Scholey; Singles Championship - winner Shane Lowe, runner-up Pete Scott; Junior Championship - winner Danny Goddard, runner-up Amy Lee; Most 180s: Division One - Danny Goddard (7); Division Two - Lester Wilkinson (6); Most 140s Division One - Craig Johnson (30); Division Two - Lester Wilkinson (12); Highest Finish: Division One - Carl Wells (152); Divisin Two - Michael Wells (154).

Pictured, clockwise from right: The Crown A were not only Division One champions but winners of the Division One Knock-out Trophy too; Mixed Pairs winners Pete Scott and J. Pitchford represented Old Nicks D. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging; Shane Lowe retained his Singles, pictured with runner-up Pete Scott; The new Junior Champion Danny Goddard takes a photo-call with runner-up Amy Lee; Threes winners were from Old Nicks D.

Photos by Oscarpix Imaging.

Threes winners were from Old Nicks D. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

Threes winners were from Old Nicks D. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

The new Junior Champion Danny Goddard takes a photo-call with runner-up Amy Lee. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

The new Junior Champion Danny Goddard takes a photo-call with runner-up Amy Lee. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

The Crown A were not only Division One champions but winners of the Division One Knock-out Trophy too. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

The Crown A were not only Division One champions but winners of the Division One Knock-out Trophy too. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.