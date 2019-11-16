Darts aces collect their prizes at finals and presentation evening

The Horncastle and District Summer Darts League finals and presentation evening was held in the Coningsby Community Hall.

Crown A and Bull Hotel A claimed the league titles for Divisions One and Two.

Roll of honour: Division One - winners Crown A, Horncastle, runners-up Fortescue A, Tattershall; Division Two - winners Bull Hotel A, Horncastle, runners-up Horse & Jockey, Coningsby; Division One Knockout Cup - winners Crown A, Horncastle, runners-up Ship A, Billinghay; Division Two Knockout Cup - winners Bull Hotel A, Horncastle, runners-up Duke of Wellington, Midville; Threes - winners Old Nicks D, Horncastle, runners-up Ship A, Billinghay; Mixed Pairs - winners Pete Scott & J. Pitchford, runners-up Danny Goddard & H. Gerrard; Pairs - winners Jake Thompson & Alan Smythe, runners-up Pete Hinson & Jim Scholey; Singles Championship - winner Shane Lowe, runner-up Pete Scott; Junior Championship - winner Danny Goddard, runner-up Amy Lee; Most 180s: Division One - Danny Goddard (7); Division Two - Lester Wilkinson (6); Most 140s Division One - Craig Johnson (30); Division Two - Lester Wilkinson (12); Highest Finish: Division One - Carl Wells (152); Divisin Two - Michael Wells (154).

Pictured, clockwise from right: The Crown A were not only Division One champions but winners of the Division One Knock-out Trophy too; Mixed Pairs winners Pete Scott and J. Pitchford represented Old Nicks D. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging; Shane Lowe retained his Singles, pictured with runner-up Pete Scott; The new Junior Champion Danny Goddard takes a photo-call with runner-up Amy Lee; Threes winners were from Old Nicks D.

