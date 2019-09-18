Darling ends season with croquet title

The final tournaments of the 2019 season were hosted by Woodhall Spa Croquet Club at Jubilee Park.

Doubles teams from Branston, Dunston, Richmond Park (Gainsborough), Torksey, North Hykeham and Woodhall Spa competed in an Invitation Day.

Tony Cross and Les Vogel of Branston are presented with the Invitation Day Trophy by Pauline Donner, chair of Woodhall Spa Croquet Club.

The 12 pairs were divided into two groups of mixed abilities.

Each pair played five games of 40 minutes ad the games ended when seven hoops had been won.

The winners of Group A (Pauline Donner and Barrie Darling, Woodhall Spa) booked their place in the final.

There they were to meet the winners of Group B (Tony Cross and Les Vogel, Branston).

Branston beat Woodhall Spa by 7 hoops to 4 to claim the title.

The Woodhall Spa Members’ Championships were also held.

Eight members took part, each playing seven singles games of approximately 40 minutes.

The winner was the first to win seven hoops.

Having won all of his games, Barrie Darling was the outright winner.