Cullen at the double in victory for Men’s Firsts

East League - EML Division 2N

Harleston Magpies 3rds 2 Horncastle Men’s 1sts 4

Horncastle Hockey Club, Ladies first team. Alice Cannon.

On a dreary Saturday morning the Horncastle Hockey Club Men’s First team stormed into Harleston in a match that started at a high pace.

Horncastle quickly won a short corner only for it to be saved from a classic Nick Bennett drag flick to the corner.

The deadlock was broken with Jack Cullen superbly slotting home from a well-executed move.

Horncastle didn’t look back from there with another brilliant attack, starting from the back and being poked in by man of the match Cullen.

Harleston pulled one back but this was the wake-up call needed as after the break James Harris won another short corner, Bennett converting a flick to the bottom corner.

The hosts netted again before Horncastle hit top gear with Harris finishing another slick attack.

East League - EWL Division 3NW

Cambridge City 5ths 1

Horncastle Ladies’ 1sts 5

Horncastle Ladies’ Firsts left Cambridge City with a 5-1 success.

After an erratic first 10 minutes trying to get used to a bouncy pitch, Horncastle settled into the game passing the ball around and earning the first penalty corner of the game.

Emily Tokelove put the ball just wide of the goal but a second penalty corner from Isobel Williams was received by Katy Wood, who volleyed it into the net.

Tamsin Roark converted another penalty corner tio make it 2-0 at the break.

Cambridge found the net after the re-start but Fliss Beall made it 3-1 with quick reactions on the rebound.

Williams was keen to get on the scoresheet herself and when she received a square ball from Bridie Mason she placed it past the keeper.

Horncastle’s fifth goal came from another penalty corner, Emma Shelbourn finding Wood who slapped home her second of the day.

The player of the match was Alice Cannon.

East League - EML Division 6NW(N)

Horncastle Men’s 2nds 3

Bourne Deeping 6ths 0

Horncastle Men’s Seconds hosted Bourne Deeping Sixths, taking contriol and passing well early on.

However, Bourne’s keeper managed to prevent the hosts from opening the scoring.

The pressure mounted, and slick passing by the Horncastle midfield and forwards finally broke the deadlock as Mark Johnstone slotted home.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Horncastle controlling the play.

The defence of Rob Evershed, Richard Leggate, Lewis Howden and Rowan Bramleystood strong, leaving Julian Howden in goal with relatively little to do, although he was called upon to earn his clean sheet.

Meanwhile the midfield, Dick Bee, Rob Scott, Tommy Leggate and Andrew Lammiman continued to control the play and pass well between them, producing more chances for Sam Edwards and Mark Johnstone.

Bee scored a great strike from just inside the top of the D and Rob Scott also got on the scoresheet.

East League - EWL Division 4NW(N)

Horncastle Ladies’ 2nds 6

Spilsby 0

The Ladies’ Seconds earned a 6-0 home win against near rivals Spilsby.

Constant pressure from Horncastle eventually payed off as Carly Neame managed to get a goal after some great play from the midfield and forwards.

Lauren Bingham got a shot off from the edge of the D to make it 2-0 while the ladies scored three more to lead 5-0 at half time.

Neame and Bingham both added to their tallies while Harriet Wilkinson also got her name on the scoresheet.

Spilsby, who lost a player to a head injury, were more resolute in the second half, although Neame completed her hat-trick.

Defender Megan Whitaker was the player of the match.