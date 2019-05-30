Croquet club hosts Lincoln Cup

Woodhall Spa Croquet Club hosted the annual Lincoln Cup.

Branston, Dunston, North Hykeham, Gainsborough, Torksey, Southwell and Long Eaton were among the clubs represented as 18 pairs entered the doubles event, held last Saturday.

Singles winner Mike Bilton receives his trophy from Pauline Donner, chairperson of Woodhall Spa Croquet Club.

The teams were divided into three groups, each playing a series of seven rounds with two sit-outs.

With eight people playing on each of the lawns, it was necessary to double bank and use secondary balls.

The team with the most games won.

The semi-final playoff saw Paul Durkin and Jane Tewson (Long Eaton) face Barrie Darling and Roy Donner (Woodhall Spa).

After a closely-fought match, Paul and Jane won 7 hoops to 6.

They progressed to face Mike Bilton (Gainsborough) and Pauline Donner (Woodhall Spa) in the final.

After an exciting match, which could have gone either way, Paul and Jane secured a 7-5 success to take the Lincoln Cup back home to Long Eaton.

The following day 15 players, mostly from the same clubs, entered the singles competition.

The same format was used, with five rounds being played with two sit-outs.

The semi-final was played between second-place Pauline Donner and third-place Roy Donner (Woodhall Spa).

Roy won by 7 hoops to 4.

However, Roy was beaten by Gainsborough’s Mike Bilton in the final, 7-1.