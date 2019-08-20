Crash ends Silvester’s race early

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester was looking forward to a good result from his home round at Cadwell Park - but his race only lasted for a lap as he crashed out at Coppice in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship in spectacular style.

After securing his best result of the season at Thruxton in the last round Silvester was anticipating another top result from Cadwell but nothing went right for him from the outset.

In the first free practice session he was only able to complete two laps when he lost the front into Charlie’s.

He suspected a slow puncture on a greasy track was to blame.

The team did an incredible job to get the bike ready for the second session which turned out to be a difficult one, with a dry circuit but showers on and off during the session which hampered his progress with set up.

It was only during qualifying he realised he had made the wrong choice with the settings and tyre choice which left him down in 17th place with a lot of work to do in the race.

After making major changes to the bike he went out in morning warm up and posted some excellent times to complete the session in ninth position and he was feeling much more comfortable ahead of his race.

But as the race got underway later in the morning he crashed at Coppice on the first lap.

He explained: “With aims to move up during the race, I tried to make the most of the first lap.

“Three bikes abreast into the first corner and unfortunately I was on the outside attempting to overtake and the other two riders sat up, taking my left handlebar from me which caused me to crash.

“Gutted is an understatement, to have such a difficult home round. We are hoping to put the bike back together to go racing for the next round at Oulton Park in three weeks’ time.”

The next round is at Oulton Park over the weekend of September 6-8.