Coupland sets himself Rookie of the Year challenge ahead of European Tour bow

Dave Coupland has fulfilled a lifelong goal to earn his place on the European Tour... and now the Boston golfer wants to stay there.

The 33-year-old will make his Tour debut at the Australian PGA Championships, beginning on December 19 at the RACV Royal Pines Resort, Queensland.

And he hopes it will be the first step in not only retaining his place at the sport’s top table but also claiming the Rookie of the Year accolade.

“It’s important I try my hardest to keep my place,” said Coupland,who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC.

“I don’t want to say I used to play on the European Tour. I want to be a European Tour player.

“After all the hard work to get here it’s important the hard work starts now.

“I need to build momentum and confidence as I’ll be playing better players.”

Coupland, who won the EuroPro Tour’s Order of Merit last year before competing on the Challenge Tour in 2019.

He secured his European Tour place at Q School last month.

Coupland believes that attempting to reach regular goals has played a huge part in his recent rise from the continent’s third tier to one of the world’s most lucrative tours.

“It’s always important to set myself targets troughout the year and try to reach them,” he added.

“If you can do that you can be happy. If you fall just short then you’re still in a very good place.

“I’ve set myself the target of being the Rookie of the Year. It’s important to want to reach milestones.

“I’d rather be trying to aim higher than worrying about having to play well to keep my card at the final few rounds of the year.”

“I have to stay on top of my game against some really good players.”