Coupland prepares for Qatar Masters

Dave Coupland will return to European Tour action tomorrow (Thursday).

The golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, will compete at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The four-day tournament will be held at the Education City Golf Club, Doha.

Coupland missed the cut at this week’s Oman Open.

Rounds of 76 and 73 on Thursday and Friday on the par-72 course saw him finish in joint 121st place.

“Even though I missed the cut, I didn’t waste the weekend,” he wrote on Twitter, explaining he spent the two days working on his game in a bid to return in more confident mood this Thursday.

The competition at the Al Mouj Golf resort, Muscat, was won by Finland’s Sami Valimaki, who won 265,121 Euros.