Coupland is in the money in Australia

Dave Coupland finished tied for 54th Down Under as he competed in the European Tour’s ISPS Handa Vic Open.

The golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, left the Beach GC in Geelong with a cheque for 3,432.67 Euros.

Coupland - who took to the course wearing a badge in support of those affected by Australia’ Bush Fires - made a flying start.

Thursday’s opening round saw him record a two-under 70, followed by Friday’s 69.

However, on Saturday Coupland carded 74 to see him finish on -3 overall.

The tournament was won by Min Woo Lee, who finished on -19 to scoop 162,915.90 Euros.