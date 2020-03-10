Coupland is in the money at Masters

Dave Coupland left the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 7,00 Euros better off.

The golfer finished the European Tour event three under par following four rounds at the Education City GC, Doha.

On the par-71 course, Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, shot rounds of 68 on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

However, he carded 78 shots on a frustrating Saturday round as he finished tied for 47th.

That was enough for him to leave with a cheque for 7,139.06.

The event was won by Spain’s Jorge Campillo, who pocketed 258,655.56 Euros after finishing on -13.

Coupland will return to action at the Hero Indian Open at New Delhi, beginning on March 19.