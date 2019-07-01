Coupland in Italian action

David Coupland completed the Italian Challenge Open in 60th position.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, completed the four rounds at Terre Dei Consoli Golf Club, Monterosi, one over par following his four rounds.

He finished Thursday’s opening round of the Challenge Tour competition one under on 71, before rounds of 72, 73 and 73 followed, Coupland claiming a cheque for 960 Euros.

The tournament was won by Englishman Matthew Jordan on -17.

The previous week Coupland (pictured above) claimed 4,160 Euros after finishing tied for 10th at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Match Play 9 tournament at Estepona, Malaga.