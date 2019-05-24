Clarke wants Park life to run smoothly

Coningsby’s Aaron Clarke heads to Leicestershire for the third round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship, which takes place at Donington Park this weekend.

The high profile series has three races at Donington Park, two back to back races on Saturday and a third on Sunday.

This will give Clarke plenty of track time and a chance to pick up some valuable championship points.

Clarke has moved up from the Stock 600 class this year with a new BMW and is fully aware that this will be a learning year for him.

There are many very experienced riders in the series and Clarke knows he has to up his game to get on terms with them.

But he is a quick learner and has already scored championship points.

In a full grid of 40 riders, Clarke is gradually working his way through into the top 15 and will be looking to advance further this weekend.

The timetable for the Superstock 1000 championship is: Friday - free practice 12.15pm and 4.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.30pm, race one and two 22 laps each 2.30pm; Sunday - warm-up 9am, race three 22 laps 2.55pm