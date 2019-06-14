Clarke set for Brands action

Aaron Clarke returns to action after a three-week break to allow for the Isle of Man TT races and heads to Brands Hatch for round four of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship at the weekend.

With the BMW all up and running after his slip off in very wet conditions at Donington Park in the final race of three at the Leicestershire circuit, Clarke will be hoping for better weather conditions at Brands Hatch.

There are three races once again, two back to back on Saturday and a third on Sunday so three chances for him to get up into a point scoring position and plenty of track time for him to gain more experience on the big bike.

The timetable for the Superstock timetable is:- Friday - Free practice 11.50am, 4.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 9.40am, Races one and two both 16 laps 1.15pm; Sunday - warm up 9.10am, race three 16 laps 10.55am.