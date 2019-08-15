Clarke prepares to make his return at Cadwell Park

TriOptions Cup timetable: Friday - free practice 12.25pm, qualifying 5.25pm; Saturday - warm-up 9am, 12-lap race 5.15pm; Sunday - 12-lap race 5.20pm.

Clarke has been forced to sit out the last few rounds of the Pirelli Superstock 1000 championship because the motor on his BMW blew at Brands Hatch back in June.

He made the step up from the stock 600 class this year and was enjoying the challenge of the bigger bike.

But due to financial restrictions he has been unable to race since Brands Hatch because he needed to fund the cost of a new engine.

But with the help of his sponsors and family Clarke is ready for Cadwell and will be itching to get his championship back underway.

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester is relishing the chance to put on a good performance for his sponsors and fan base at Cadwell, where he will be contesting round eight of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship this weekend.

Last time out at Thruxton Silvester rode well and recorded his best result of the current campaign with a strong 10th place.

He is hopeful of more success at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit on Sunday.

Following a four-week break in race action, Horncastle rider Jack Thompson returns to the track with a round of the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup at Cadwell Park this weekend.

Thompson was plagued with bike problems in the last round at Snetterton so will be looking to put the gremlins behind him this weekend.

He is currently sitting in 16th place in the overall rider standings and will be going all out for a couple of strong results to edge his way up the order.

His best result in the highly-competitive series was a ninth place at Donington Park and he will be seeking a return to top 10 finishes this time.

Superstock 1000 timetable: Friday - free practice 11.50am and 4.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.20pm; Sunday - warm up 9.15am, 15 lap race 12 noon.

Superstock 600 timetable: Friday - free practice 9am and 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.40am; Sunday - warm up 8.55am, 12 lap race 11.15am.

TriOptions Cup timetable: Friday - free practice 12.25pm, qualifying 5.25pm; Saturday - warm-up 9am, 12-lap race 5.15pm; Sunday - 12-lap race 5.20pm.