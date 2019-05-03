Can Silvester lay his Oulton ghosts to rest?

Aaron Silvester. Photo: David Yeomans.
Aaron Silvester heads to Cheshire for round two of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship which takes place at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

He recorded a fine points finish in the opening round at Silverstone on his return to race action after sitting out the majority of 2018 with a broken femur.

Ironically the injury resulted from a crash at Oulton Park last year and Tattershall rider Silvester will be keen to lay the ghost this time around.

He said: “I was pleased to finish in 12th place with a conservative ride at Silverstone.

“I just wanted to get home safe after seeing lots of incidents with riders clashing throughout the weekend on a very tough circuit.

“I am just happy to have finished the race in the same position as last year especially as it was on a circuit I don’t rate very highly.

“We move on to Oulton Park this weekend and I have some unfinished business there so can’t wait to get going.

“I have to give a massive thanks to all of my sponsors support over a challenging weekend at Silverstone and will be doing my best to bring back a strong result from Oulton.”

Timetable for Oulton Park is: Saturday - free practice 9am and 12.55pm; Sunday - qualifying 2pm; Monday - warm-up 9am, 14-lap race 12.35pm.