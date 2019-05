The Jubilee Park East Lindsey Bowls Competition was held on Saturday.

The weather was kind to the 30 teams who competed at Jubilee Park Bowling Club.

Runners-up Jock Mitchell and Waylon Clark.

The pairs competition was played over four matches of 12 ends with two woods.

This was won by Dave Brumby and Paul Fox, who were presented with their winnings by chairman Bernie Buck.

Runners-up were Jock Mitchell and Waylon Clark.

Third place went to John Griffiths and Dave Wareham.