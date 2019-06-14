Brands new circuit for Thompson

Jack Thompson will travels south to Brands Hatch for round four of the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup this weekend.

Although the Horncastle rider has raced there many times on the short Indy circuit, this time the racing is on the full International.

This means he will have to learn the extra part of the circuit during the practice session to make sure he can record a good qualifying position.

Currently holding 15th place in the rider standings after his non-start in the second race at Donington Park, Thompson needs two good results at Brands Hatch to move him nearer to the top 10.

“It absolutely hoofed it down as we were going out, which resulted in a wheel change on the grid and with 30 seconds to go I noticed an unfortunate mistake which was that my front wheel was the wrong way round in the bike,” Thompson explained.

“So with no time to turn it round, I had to pull in as soon as possible for safety reasons obviously, as the tyre would not have cleared any water and it was sodden.

“I might have risked it if it was damp. (I was) pretty gutted as I’m usually relatively decent in the wet and my pace was good.

“Nevertheless, I have to take the positives and I’m looking forward to Brands Hatch, where I’m strong on the half of the circuit I know.”

The timetable for the Ducati races is: Friday - free practice 12.26pm, qualifying 5.25pm; Saturday - 12-lap race 2.45pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.31am,12-lap race 5.20pm.