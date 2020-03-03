Bowls quartet setting sights on success at the National Finals

A Horncastle Bowls Club quartet have booked their place in the last 16 of a national competition.

Olive Wells, Mary Johnson, Judith Moody and Jayne Taplin competed in the Area 4 final of the Ladies’ Rinks competition against Nottingham.

In a close match, the Horncastle foursome took the match by 19 shots to 15.

They now progress to the National Finals’ last 16 knockout to be played at Nottingham IBC from March 19-21, where they will meet Blackpool NH in the first round.

In the National EIBA Triples Area 4 final, Olive, Mary and Judith played Nottingham IBC’s P. Cutts trio in a very close battle. The scores were tied at 17-17 after 21 ends.

With nothing to choose between them an extra end was played with Nottingham coming out on top, taking the match 18 shots to Horncastle’s 17.

In the men’s County LIBA competitions, Paul Bark and Keith Jackman played a quarter-final match against Boston A’s Alex Tomlin and Jonathan West.

They won by 15 shots to 14 and progress to the semi-finals on March 28 at Spalding IBC, where they will play Lincoln A pair Dennis Skayman and Richard Ashton.

Horncastle IBC also had Olive Wells and Mary Johnson playing for Lincolnshire in the semi-final of the Atherley Trophy against Norfolk.

At Boston IBC they recorded a good win by 124 shots to 100 to progress to the final at Nottingham on April 4.

The Over 60s Division Two team played host to Spalding in a close game.

Horncastle won on two rinks and lost on three to miss out by 91 shots to 87.

Having taken the points for the aggregate score, Spalding won overall by 14 points to 4.

A friendly against Lincolnshire BEVPs saw the BEVPs snatching victory in the latter half of the match.

Horncastle won on two rinks and lost on three with a total score of 81 shots to The BEVPs’ 100.

Rink scores: P. Thomas 19-20, D. Trapmore 21-16, J. Rapley 11-30, C. Elliot 11-15, T. Dixon 23-19.

Another friendly saw Horncastle winning on all three rinks and by 59 shots to Spilsby’s 29.

Rink Scores: C. Elliott won 16-9, D. Pill won 18-13, D. Trapmore won 25-7.

The Mixed Division One team, travelled to Scunthorpe.

Over the first eight ends it was very close but Horncastle found the green and went on to win convincingly by 117 shots to Scunthorpe’s 77, taking the match by 18 points to nil.

Rink scores: P. Scholey won 27-7, G. Lancaster won 21-18, J. Scholey won 24-17; C. Starsmeare won 25-18, L. Main won 19-17.

Horncastle IBC will hold the second of their Gala Bowls Day’s Competition on Sunday, this time to raise funds for Guide Dogs for the Blind and Myaware.

All are welcome to attend and support the bowlers.