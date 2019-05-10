Bowlers end season with awards night

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club’s season ended with the last of the club and national competitions being played.

In the nationals, Horncastle were represented by Tracy Nunn and Keith Jackman in the EBF Men’s Pairs final at Newark.

Steve Calver, Mary Johnson (Ladies's Singles winner) and Jill King (Club President).

Keith and Tracy came up against the on form duo of A. Lawton and T. Humphries from Durham.

After a close start the Lincolnshire pair lost 9-18.

The club ceagues and club competitions coming to a close saw the members come together for the presentation evening.

Prizes were presented by Steve Calver of Calver Wealth Management, sponsor of the Thursday Night Fours competition and club president Jill King.

Steve Calver, Chris Starsmeare (Men's Singles winner) and Jill King.

Competition winners and runners-up: Ladies’s Singles - winner Mary Johnson, runner-up Lyn Ulyatt; Men’s Singles - winner Chris Starsmeare, runner-up Mike Cowman; Men’s Pairs - winners Keith Jackman, Paul Bark, runners-up Alan Kershaw, Keith Taplin; Men’s Triples - winners Darren Trapmore, Keith Jackman, Paul Bark, runners-up Phillip Boulton, John Scholey, Peter Ulyatt; Men’s Rinks - Neil Burn, Norman Burton, Keith Jackman, Paul Bark, runners-up - Mark Burn, Chris Starsmeare, Keith Taplin, Tracy Nunn; Mixed Pairs - winners Judith Moody, Paul Bark, runners-up Mary Johnson, Keith Jackman; Mixed Rinks - winners Mary Johnson, Judith Moody, Paul Bark, Keith Jackman, runners-up Carol Benjamin, Lesley Archer, Richard Benjamin, John Archer; Men’s Plate - winner Brent Richard, runner-up Norman Burton; Over 65s Men’s Singles - winner Mike Cowman; runner-up Phillip Boulton; Club Drawn Mixed Triples - winners Lyn Ulyatt, Peter Ulyatt, Keith Taplin, runners-up Mike Cowman, Norman Burton, David Benson; Novice Pairs - winners Michael Trapmore, Darren Trapmore, runners-up Robert Bixley, Brent Richard; 101 Singles - winner Mike Cowman, runner-up Mark Burn.

League winners: Monday Afternoon Triples - winners Golden Oldies (captain Norman Burton), runners-up Swans (captain Elaine Lancaster); Evening Triples - winners Strugglers (captain Doug Wells); runners-up Jokers (captain Steve Boucher); Wednesday Morning Triples - winners Castle (captain Sheila Grimwood), runners-up Wonderwoods (captain John Rapley); Evening Fours - winners Strugglers (captain Olive Wells), runners-up Yellow Bellies (Tricia Scholey); Football Pairs - winners Mansfield Town (captain Jayne Taplin), runners-up Liverpool (captain Steve Bradley); Wilkinson Trophy - winner Robert Bixley, runner-up Mike Cowman; Thursday Unbrella - winner Robert Bixley, runner-up Richard Whittaker.

Following the presentation of prizes, outgoing club president Jill King handed over the Chain of Office to current vice-president Tom Scholey.

The club will remain open throughout the Summer, Monday to Saturday mornings, every other Wednesday Afternoon and Thursday and Saturday evenings.

Jill King hands over the Club President's chain off Office to Tom Scholey

The Autumn season begins on September 9.