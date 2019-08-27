Bourne supremacy sees Spa men close in on title

Woodhall Spa moved to within 11 points of the Lincs ECB Premier title following their victory over Bourne on Monday.

It was top versus second at Jubilee Park, where the hosts secured an eight-wicket victory.

Ross Dixon claimed three wickets for the loss of 17 runs as Bourne were dismissed for 147.

Alex King and Tom Caswell both added two wickets apiece.

With the bat, the Spa men secured victory in the 25th over.

An unbeaten 67 from Harsha Vithana top scored as the hosts posted 151-2.

Henry Wilson (39 not out) and Jack Timby (27) added to the total.

Gareth Grant and WJ Muller had fun with the bat as Woodhall Spa Seconds earned a 209-run success at home to Bourne Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

Grant (91) and Muller (71) led the way as the hosts recorded 341 before being dismissed in the final over of their contest.

Oliver Caswell (47), Matthew Sargeant (31), Peter Jackson (27) and Alfie Lindsey (25) added to the total.

Nine-man Bourne were dismissed for 132 with Lindsey and Jacob Hall taking three victims each and Jackson adding two.

Revesby lost by five wickets in their Lincoln and District League Premier Division contest on Sunday.

Jamie Lewis’ 41 helped the away side end their innings on 132-9.

But hosts Lindum reached 133-5 in the 22nd over, despite Lewis taking two wickets.

Horncastle Sunday Firsts were beaten by one run as they hosted Cherry Willingham in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

Horncastle ended their 40 overs on 173-8 with Rob Bee top scoring with 68.

But, in a tense finale, the away side ended their innings on 174-7.

Woodhall’s Sunday Seconds won by 34 runs at Nocton.

Alfie Lindsey (37) and Jack Hughes (30) heped the away side post 128 before being dismissed.

Nocton were all out for 94, with John Temperton taking four wickets and Ross Evans three.

Fixtures:

SATURDAY

Lincs ECB Premier: Sleaford CC v Woodhall Spa CC (noon),

SLBL Premier Division: Spalding CC v Woodhall 2nds (1pm),

Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division: Horncastle v Louth 3rds (1pm).

SUNDAY:

Lincoln and District League Premier Division: Woodhall Spa Sunday 1sts v Revesby 1sts (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District League Division One: Horncastle Sunday v Hartsholme (1pm),

Lincoln and District League Division Three: Revesby 2nds v Bracebridge Heath 2nds (1pm).