Beach racing set for action

The countdown is on for the eagerly-awaited AMCA Skegness Beach Race this weekend.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event continues to rapidly grow in stature, attracting big entry lists and thousands of spectators who are able to watch all of the great action unfold totally for free, writes Mike Wood.

In 2019, as well as the main three-hour contest, there will also be racing for clubmen, veterans, quads and sidecars, with entries available right up to the start date.

Since its inaugural year, the Skegness Beach Race has been warmly embraced and welcomed by the local authorities and population, both in and around the town.

The Skegness racing starts on Saturday morning at 10.30am with a 1.5-hour sprint for clubmen and veteran solo riders, followed at 12.30pm by the quads and sidecars battle.

In that quads clash the 2018 Skegness winner and exciting young star Harry Walker is amongst the event’s early entries.

Sunday is the big one as a tough three-hour contest will decide who takes home the £1,000 winner’s cheque on offer.

The previous victors of the main Skegness race makes very impressive reading, Nathan Watson, Milko Potisek, Dan Thornhill, Nathan Parker, James Hutchinson and 2018 top man Todd Kellett among the list.

For 2019, Kellett is back to try and defend his hard-earned title along with his Drag’on TEK Yamaha teammate Milko Potisek, but the fast blue pilots are sure to face a serious challenge from the current AMCA MX2 Champion and sand racing star Jamie Wainwright.

So far the early entry list also includes the likes of 2019 AMCA 125cc Champion Lewis Dowdeswell, Ryan Crowder, Brad Thornhill, Ryan Staveley and Travis Steels.

Sunday’s main race also offers the chance for clubmen and veterans to go into action again as they chase a new Ironman award for 2019, the one proviso being that they get over the finish line on both days.

For 2019, Visit Lincs Coast, Magna Vitae Trust and East Lindsey District Council are again offering their full support, vital for the continued growth of this superb AMCA weekend.

Other sponsors on this occasion include Integro (Motorsport Insurance), Datatag Security and Dunlop Tyres.