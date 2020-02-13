Awards are handed out to successful Otters members

Horncastle Otters Swimming Club completed another busy teaching year by presenting 391 certificates of achievement and 27 trophies to its members last Saturday at Stanhope Hall.

The hall rang with applause as young members came forward to receive certificates and badges to mark their progression through the Swim England Learn to Swim, Diving and Water Polo programmes as well as the Royal Life Saving Society Rookie Lifeguard programme.

Otters collect their awards.

Particular effort in each of the 10 stages of the Learn to Swim programme were rewarded by presentation of club trophies.

Each winner also received a small keepsake as a permanent reminder of their hard work.

Club chair Jackie Ross said “(I) will never stop being amazed by the amount of support Otters has.

“Seeing the kids smile makes all of the hard work worthwhile.”

Registration for the new season with Otters is currently underway.

Parents that want to see their children of rising five and older learn to swim in a structured and fun, club environment should go along to Otters sessions at the Horncastle Pool between 9am-10.30am on Sundays, 7pm-8pm on Mondays or 6.30pm-7.15pm on Wednesdays.

Otters also run sessions for adults wishing to learn or return to swimming on Monday evenings between 8pm-9pm.

