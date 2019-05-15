Athletes named as the county’s finest

Two Horncastle-area athletes have been named as the most outstanding all-round Lincolnshire competitors in their age group.

Matthew Spendlove and Evie Brooks were the county’s top under 15s boy and girl, receiving the Tommy Clay Trophy and Pateman Trophy respectively.

They were acknowledged for performances achieved during the 2018 track ad field season and the 2018-19 cross country campaign.

Matthew, 15, comes from Hagworthingham and attends Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, while 14-year-old Evie Brooks, from Horncastle, attends Banovallum School.

The presentation of the trophies took place at the Lincolnshire County Track and Field Championships at South Kesteven Stadium, Grantham, by Beryl Clay of the Lincolnshire Athletic Association.

Evie represented Lincolnshire at both track and cross country and was the 2018 under 15 girls’s county champion at 1,500m and 800m.

She was also runner-up in the 300m.

Evie also won the individual under 15 girls’s Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League title and was runner-up at the under 15 girls’s Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships at Biscathorpe.

In the Northern Counties Cross Country event she finished 44th at Pontefract and crossed the line 79th at Leeds in the English National Championships.

Matthew was the 2018 under 15 boys’s county champion for 3,000m and javelin.

His most impressive performance came in the 1,500m where he lowered his PB time from 4.58.7 to 4.34.8 - a massive 24 seconds.

He also lowered his 200m time by over a second to 28.2

Matthew won two individual under 15 boys’s Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League races, at Boston and Grantham.

In the Cleethorpes Beach Run he finished in third place ans was runner-up at Biscathorpe in the under 15 boys’s Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships.

The duo were nominated by Louth AC, who they represented last year.

However, both have moved on to new clubs, with Evie joining Lincoln Wellington AC and Matthew Cleethorpes AC.