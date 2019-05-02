Anyone for tennis at Woodhall?

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Summer Ladies’s Seniors team began their matches for 2019 at the weekend.

Having won promotion to Division Two at the end of last summer, the opening match was away on grass courts against Bourne Firsts.

Playing for Woodhall were Sue Leggate and Alison Lauder, Jenny Caswell and Lorraine Wright.

There are few opportunities around to play on grass nowadays and the team enjoyed the experience, but Bourne definitely had the home advantage and won the match by 3 rubbers to 1.

Woodhall’s next match is in Jubilee Park on Saturday at 1pm against Horncastle.

The club are holding their Open Day on Sunday, which will start at 10am with junior tennis with club coach Alison Lauder.

The Wimbledon ticket ballot will be taking place at lunchtime and from 1.30pm there will be an adult mixed doubles tournament organised by chairman Keith Hillsmith.

Membership fees for 2019 are now due and can be paid throughout the day.

Family membership is £135, adult £65, junior/student £25 and country £45.

There is also a five-year plan on offer whereby interested parties can pay four years’s fees for five years of membership.

For further details contact Keith Hillsmith on 07740 796097 or Alison Lauder on 07565 107216.