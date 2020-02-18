All level between Rockets, Vikings

Basement side Horsington Vikings secured a draw in week 20 of the Horsington and District Snooker League.

They and hosts Horsington Rockets, currently seventh in the standings, couldn’t be separated as the contest ended 3-3.

Leaders Woodhall Spa Con Club A left second-bottom Horsington Casuals with a 6-0 victory.

They hold an 11-point lead over Horsington Bardney YM, who left Woodhall Spa Con Club B with a 5-1 success.

Another 3-3 draw saw North Kyme Conservatives and Blankney Golf Club finish all square.

Fourth-place Horsington Red Triangle got the better of home side Horncastle Farmers’ Club A, winning 4-2.