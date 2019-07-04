A nervy wait for Spa tennis ladies’ team

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Senior Ladies’ team played their final summer match away at Louth Indoor Tennis Centre - and now face a wait to see whether they have secured second spot.

The match was played outdoors against Louth Seconds in sunny, blustery conditions.

This was a vital match for both teams as both are in contention for promotion to Division One alongside Bourne, who have yet to lose a match.

All the players battled hard and the overall result was a draw, with the two teams winning two rubbers apiece.

Playing for Woodhall were Alison Lauder and Jenny Caswell, Bridgett Scott and Emma Lamyman.

The outcome of the league will be decided by Louth’s final match, which is yet to be played, against Boston Seconds.

If Louth win that encounter they will finish in second place behind Bourne with Woodhall in third position.

However, if they lose then Louth and Woodhall’s positions will be reversed.

A draw will result in both teams having equal points and promotion will be decided on count back of sets and games won overall. Woodhall can only watch and wait.