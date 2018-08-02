Youngsters are summer aces

Thirty-seven youngsters took part in a Summer Camp at Woodhall Spa Tennis Club last week.

It was organised and run by club coach Alison Lauder, who thanked all the helpers, family members and players for making the event such a huge success.

Youngsters enjoyed all the fun and innovative games and drills over the course of the camp.

The relays with refreshing water bombs proved extremely popular given the very hot weather.

On the final day the children took part in a tournament.

The atmosphere was great and everyone proved to be great sports, showing respect to the umpires and fellow players, whilst competing in some closely-fought matches.

The Red Ball competition had three winners, so Alison had to draw placings out of a hat.

There were aslo Orange Ball and Green Ball tournaments.

A similar event is already planned for next year.