Wright way to bow out for hockey ace Will

Will Wright played his final match for Lincolnshire on Sunday, competing in England Hockey’s Eastern Region County Tournament at Old Laughtonians Club in London - going out on a high.

The Lincolnshire under 17 team were undefeated against teams from Essex, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Norfolk and have not lost a match throughout this season of inter-county contests.

Despite playing through hail Lincolnshire had wins against Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk to claim a rare victory in this annual tournament against many much larger counties.

Will - a former pupil at Woodhall Spa’s St Hugh’s School - has represented Lincolnshire Hockey since age 11.

“Winning today was hard work against teams of similar quality,” Will said.

“I think the key to our success was having all played together as a team for several seasons, and our strong team spirit.”

Will has played in two National Schools outdoor finals as well as three national indoor club and school finals, but this was the first time that Will has come away with a winners’s medal.

Will added: “I am delighted to have played for Lincolnshire, and really grateful to the time spent by our county coaches over such a long time.

“Without their support and guidance we could not have won today. It is sad that county hockey finishes at under 17 level, as it has been great fun playing for them.”