Women swimming their way back to health at Horncastle pool

A group of women have overcome potentially serious health conditions, after joining swimming sessions at Horncastle’s pool and fitness suite.

Former tennis enthusiast Maureen Groombridge, 77, travels from her home in Woodhall Spa to take part in the pool’s Aqua Jog sessions.

She was forced to quit the tennis court when sciatica struck – surgery had been an option to relieve the terrible pain in her lower back.

However, the pool sessions have transformed her life – keeping her supple, relieving the symptoms, and meaning surgery is no longer necessary.

Maureen said: “It is fantastic having this facility here – and let’s face it, if we don’t use it, we will lose it.”

Maureen was also diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes and the doctor told her she would have to go on tablets, but she resisted - instead losing a stone in weight, cutting out sugar and starting a regular pattern of exercise.

Rosemary Lether, 68, has been friends with Maureen for 50 years and she joins in the Aqua Jog.

Rosemary’s husband Henry, 72, spends time in Horncastle’s newly-refurbished £130,000 fitness suite.

Svitlana Pashkova, 51, came to settle in Spilsby from the Ukraine in 2016, after marrying a local man. Arriving from a city, she needed to find a pool in which to exercise – an accident had left her with an uncomfortable back injury and swimming offers relief.

“It is great to come here, the people are so very friendly, and it is a really nice atmosphere,” she said.

Another regular is Carol Dunford, 65, from Horncastle who was struck with sciatica ten years ago.

She said: “I bent down to pick up a Christmas present and that was it.

“For a trapped nerve, you have to keep moving and the older you get, the more important that is too. I believe this facility is absolutely wonderful.

•For more information on Aqua Jog sessions at Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite and applying for an MV to get discounts off activities, go to www.magnavitae.org.