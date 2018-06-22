Walker discusses his Ocean 7

Distance swimmer Adam Walker gave an illustrated talk on endurance swimming at Wragby Swimming Pool’s presentation evening on Saturday.

Adam, who originated from Nottingham and now lives at Langton by Wragby, was the first British person and only the fifth person ever to swim the Ocean 7, a major challenge which involves swimming the toughest seven channels in the world.

To complete the Ocean 7, swimming’s equivalent of the Seven Summits mountaineering challenge, Adam had to swim the North Channel, the Cook Strait, the Molokai Channel, the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, the Tsugaru Strait and the Strait of Gibraltar.

He has the distinction of being only the second person in history to complete all seven on his first attempt.

Adam also presented club awards at the event held in Wragby Town Hall.