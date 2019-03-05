Two winter bests for athlete Jim

Jim Gillespie racked up the victories in Norfolk this weekend.

“It was a five hour round-trip to Bury St Edmunds for me on Saturday to take part in the Thetford AC Winter Throws event and it proved to be a good decision to take up the invitation,” admitted the Wragby athlete.

The first event was the discus and, after an average loosener in the first round, Jim threw 27.65m, a season’s best by over 2.5m.

This was also enough for him to register victory.

Also competing in the hammer, Jim added another victory.

“I went big on the season’s best front, sending it out to 26.92m, very nearly 2m better than anything I had done this winter season,” he added.