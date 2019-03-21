Two personal bests for Gillespie in Gateshead

Kieran Gillespie caimed two personal bests at the North East Indoor Pentathlon at Gateshead this weekend.

The first event was the 60m hurdles, where he performed really well, running 9.72 secs which was only 2/100ths of a second shy of his best ever, placing him fourth.

The long jump was next, but a below-par 4.41m put him in fifth place.

However, a superb personal best of 10.09m in the shot putt really put a smile on his face and pushed Kieran back up into fourth.

The penultimate event, the high jump, saw a solid 1.61m which kept him in fourth place.

Kieran (pictured) consolidated that position with 8.10 seconds in the 60m sprint.

Another personal best came with his final points score of 2363, an improvement of 400 points on his previous top score.

“All this shows some extremely encouraging performances indicating more improvement to come in the summer,” said dad Jim Gillespie, Kieran’s coach.