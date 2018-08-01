Triples action at Jubilee Park

Jubilee Park Bowls Club hosted the East Lindsey District Three Wood Triples tournament.

A total of 32 teams from across the county entered and each team played four games of 10 ends.

Results were decided by the most points (two points for a win, one for a draw) earned and, when equal, who had the most shots scored.

The winners, on eight points and 36 shots were Fred Aspinall, Doug Staples and Pete Aspinall from Boston.

They are pictured with Bernie Buck, who presented the prizes.

The runners-up, on eight points and 26 shots, were Frank Manley, Alf Herrick and John Wyatt.

In third place on eight points and 19 shots were Fred Mellows, John Withers and Robert Grey.

The event was organised by Kath and Frank Manley.