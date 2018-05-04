Triangle claim the Maltby Shield

The latest local sports news.
The Horsington and District Snooker League recently held its knockout finals.

Red Triangle beat North Kyme Conservatives 4-1 in the Maltby Shield, held at Blankney Golf Club.

The Pete South final was won by Horncastle Farmers Club A, beating the Farmers Club B 4-2 at their home venue.

Con Club A and Farmers Club B met at Horsington Snooker Club, Con Club winning 5-1.

Other results: Senior Individuals final (Woodhall Spa Conservative Club) - N. Salmon 3 C. Lee 2; Division Two Individuals (Horsington Snooker Club) - R. Wright 3 B. Beebee 2; Over 60’s Individual (Horncastle Farmers Club) - A. Boyd 0 R. Needham 3; Ken Hawkins Pairs (Horncastle Farmers Club) - B. Salmon, S. Burnett 3 D. Rose, P. Reeve 1; Billiards (North Kyme) - N. Salmon 1 T. Fussey 0.

The annual dinner and presentation evening will be held on May 12 at Woodhall Spa Golf Club.