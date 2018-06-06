Top golfing award for ‘legend’ Barry

Woodhall Spa Golf Club’s Barry Chapman was handed the top accolade at the recent Golf Foundation Presidents’ Awards.

Mr Chapman was presented with the Sir Henry Cotton Award in the Wentworth Club’s elegant ballroom.

It is awarded to an individual who has made a significant contribution to junior golf over a sustained period of time.

Mr Chapman has been the junior organiser at Woodall Spa Golf Club for the past 29 years.

In that time the junior membership has remained at over 70 each year and it is estimated that he has looked after more than 2,000 juniors in his time.

Two of his youngsters have gone on to play Curtis Cup and Walker Cup golf – Holly Clyburn and Nathan Kimsey.

As a result of his efforts, Mr Chapman secured sponsorship of more than £30,000 for the junior section while he still supports almost every training session, match and social activity.

He has also been keen to give back to the sport and has run the adult/junior foursomes for the past 11 years, raising more than £1,600 for the Golf Foundation.

Barry Chapman’s popularity and impact in growing junior golf is summarised by the words of a youngster and the club’s current Junior Captain, Jake Ball.

“Barry has been this strong, motivating but really kind presence throughout my time at Woodhall Spa,” Jake said.

“He has a great sense of humour and appreciates all our jokes, mostly aimed at his strict rules for manners and appearance.

“He loves playing against us at the adults versus juniors competitions and is not adverse to a little gamesmanship to gain an advantage.

“I can honestly say Barry is a legend and he is much loved by all at our club.”

The Golf Foundation Presidents’ Awards celebrate the fantastic people at the heart of junior golf, the volunteers and professionals who selflessly give their time to help young people to enjoy the benefits of golf.

The Golf Foundation is the nationally recognised charity that works with national partners to encourage young people to start, learn and stay in the sport.