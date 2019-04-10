Thompson sets sights on TriOptions top-10

Horncastle rider Jack Thompson is to ride for the Highsparks Motorsport team and will take part in the highly competitive Ducati TriOptions Cup, which runs as a support class to the British Superbike championship this year.

Thompson won the No Limits Club 1000 Championship in 2018, so he will be going into the ultra-competitive Ducati Cup championship brimming with confidence.

Thompson commented: “I was originally hoping to go to the Stock 1000 championship this year but it didn’t seem to be coming together.

“Then I was approached by Highsparks Motorsport to ride in the Ducati series for them.

“I was a bit apprehensive at first as the bike and suspension were completely new to me, as was the Cartagena circuit where we were to do our first test - so I was really looking forward to the novelty of getting out to Spain to test.

“It’s not something I had done before so four days on track really helped us get up to speed ready for round one.

“I feel fit and ready so hopefully working with the Highsparks Motorsport Team should see us have some good results this year.

“Next up was the official British Superbike support class test at Silverstone, where again it was a matter of learning the track before I could post some respectable times.

“But after a couple of sessions I was feeling much more confident and am looking forward to getting my season underway.

“My aim for the year is to finish within the top 10, which will be difficult at times as I have not ridden at some of the tracks. But I am a quick learner so I am sure I can pull it off.”

The Ducati TriOption Cup dates are: Round one - April 19-21 Silverstone; Round two - May 4-6 Oulton Park; Roundd three - May 24-26 Donington Park; Round four - June 14-16 Brands Hatch; Roundd five - July 19-21 Snetterton; Round six - Aug 16-18 Cadwell Park; Round 7 - Sept 20-22 Assen; Round 8 - Oct 4-6 Donington Park.