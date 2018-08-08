Tennis ladies miss out to their rivals

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s teams have been busy with matches in recent weeks.

The Ladies’ Firsts lost narrowly to Boston in extremely windy conditions and are now in second place behind their opponents in the league table.

Playing for Woodhall were Alison Lauder and Sue Leggate, Helen Mair and Sue Bowser and Bridgett Scott and Jenny Caswell.

Boston came out on top in the match 4-2, but won three of those rubbers on tie-breaks which could easily have gone Woodhall’s way - the wind making the tennis somewhat of a lottery.

The Men’s team have played two further matches.

The first was against Eastgate Seconds and this proved to be another close encounter with Eastgate winning by the same score of 4-2.

Playing for Woodhall were Neil Hanes and Dave Leggate, Barrie Craigs and Alex Coupland, Will Arden and Stephen Morrison.

Two of the rubbers lost were extremely close and the team were left feeling that this was a possible win which had just slipped through their fingers.

However the Men’s team turned things around the following week with a storming 6-0 victory over Boston Sixths.

The successful team on this occasion were Alex Coupland and Barrie Craigs, Charlie Maplethorpe and Dave Leggate, Neil Hanes and Ant Hawkins.

No matches are scheduled for August so the teams take a welcome break before they resume in September with the deadline for summer matches being the 30th.