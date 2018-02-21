Tennis ladies just miss out on title

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Winter Senior Ladies’ Team played their final match of the season at Grantham on Sunday.

Before the match the team were second in Division Two and had a chance of becoming champions.

However, some of the team’s key players were unavailable and those who played battled hard but fell just short.

There was some great tennis and some tight matches but the ladies slipped to a 2.5-1.5 defeat.

Playing for Woodhall were Jenny Caswell with Sue Leggate and Bridgett Scott with Lorraine Wright.

Jenny and Sue halved their final match in style.

Having lost the first set they were 5 -3 down in the second, but took it to to a tie-break. They were behind in the tie-break too by 6-3, with Grantham only needing one point to clinch the set and the rubber.

But Woodhall came back again and won the tie-break 11-9.

Woodhall are holding their AGM at the Petwood Hotel on March 5 at 7.30pm.

Past, present and prospective members are welcome to come along.