Tennis ladies beat Louth 2

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Winter League Senior Ladies’ team have been in the thick of the action.

Against Tennis Buddies the team of Alison Lauder with Sue Leggate and Bridgett Scott with Wendy Harrison were beaten 7-1.

A 4-4 draw with Bourne followed, although Woodhall won on countback by 34 games to 26.

Alison and Wendy played together while Wendy partnered Jenny Caswell.

Against Louth Seconds, Woodhall’s Jenny Caswell with Sue Leggate and Bridgett Scott with Wendy Harrison secured an 8-0 success.