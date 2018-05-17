Tennis ladies are off to a flying start

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Senior Ladies’ team are flying high at the top of their division.

Having played three matches so far this season, they are the early pacesetters in their league.

The team have won all three matchesin style.

In their first contest away at Bourne, the team were victorious 3-1.

Playing for Woodhall were the quartet of Jenny Caswell with partner Sue Leggate and Bridgett Scott with Emma Lamyman.

Against Sleaford, on a very hot day at home in Jubilee Park, Alison Lauder and Sue Leggate and teammates Bridgett Scott with Jenny Caswell won all four rubbers.

At the weekend the ladies played against Horncastle 2 and won without dropping a rubber.

On this occasion the team was Alison Lauder with Jenny Caswell and Bridgett Scott with Lorraine Wright.

The team have two matches left to play by the end of June and face stiff opposition from Tennis Buddies and Spalding, but so far the ladies have made a dream start to their campaign.

Looking ahead to the summer holidays, the club will be holding a Tennis Summer Camp from July 22-26, 10.30am-12.30pm each day.

Offering fun tennis for children aged six to 12 years, the Summer Camp comprises two hours daily of tennis with a mini tournament on the final day.

The cost is £25 for club members and £35 for non-members.

Contact Alison Lauder on 0756 5107216.

There was a fantastic turnout for the junior tournament held in Jubilee Park by Woodhall Spa Tennis Club.

Pictured are youngsters who competed at the tournament.