Ten years on and squash club is still celebrating

There was a feeling of a ‘job well done’ as Horncastle Squash Club celebrated 10 years of self-ownership.

On Saturday night the club marked its first decade since members and supporters purchased the club, and saved it from what could well have been extinction.

When the former owners decided to put the premises up for sale in 2005, it looked likely that a property developer would move in and flatten the site for housing.

So members and supporters decided to get in there first and, after three years of fundraising, they bought the club to run themselves.

“The members decided to take on a collective responsibility and raise the money to buy the club on themselves,” said chairman Tim Verdon, who was one of the many members involved in rescuing the club.

“There was a lot of people involved and a lot of fundraising.

“We raised £60,000 through fundraising and grants, East Lindsey (District Council) and the (George) Jobson’s Trust were very helpful to us.

“There was a lot of community spirit involved.”

The club is still paying off a mortgage it took out to help purchase the club, but continues to thrive with approximately 150 adult and junior members, many of whom represent the club in leagues and tournaments.

Horncastle Powerlifting Club - one of the top centres of its kind in the region - are also based at the Hemingby Lane club.

While volunteers help wilth the running, the club also employs a coach, bar staff and a cleaner.

“The club would almost not have survived without the members doing a lot of work for nothing,” Mr Verdon reflected with a sense of pride.

“We feel that the club is over and above what many towns Horncastle’s size have.

“We feel we’re punching above our weight.

“A lot of people have pulled together for the club.

“It does feel like a job well done.”