A series of open days will be held at Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club.

The Bowls 4 Fun Days will take place on Thursday, February 1 (1pm–3pm); Saturday, February 3 (6.30pm–8.30pm); Wednesday, February 7 (1pm–3pm); Sunday, February 11 (10am–noon).

Those new to the sport or lapsed players are invited to attend.

Coaches will be on hand to offer advice.