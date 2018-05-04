Superstock test for Lintin

International road racer Ivan Lintin has been busy over the last few weeks riding at various race meetings throughout the country in order to test the Dafabet Devitt bikes ahead of the annual TT races which take place in June.

The Bardney rider was recently at Donington Park for the British Superbike races and then on to Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire, before heading to Anglesey, where he and the Dafabet Devitt Racing squad broke the North Gloucester Road Racing Club Supertwin lap record on their way to victory.

After qualifying for a pole position start to his race on Saturday he led every lap in race one on his Z650 Kawasaki en route to victory by seven seconds from Dave Mackay and Tom Weeden, setting a new lap record of 1:10.367s.

The former Lightweight TT winner again started on pole for race two and looked set to take the victory once again but a big moment on the second lap left him out of contention for the win as he dropped to last before clawing his way back up to sixth.

He said: “I was leading the race and came into the last left-hander on lap two, but ran wide over the kerb and onto the grass.

“That flicked me out of the seat into the air and off the bike, before I head-butted the screen which put me back on.”

After completing the official British Superbike test day at Oulton Park last Thursday, Lintin intends to contest the National Superstock 1000 race at the Cheshire circuit on May Monday and hopes to return to the North Gloucester RR paddock when the club head to Cadwell.

“I’ll do a North Gloucestershire Club meeting at Cadwell Park, which will be on my Road Racing spec Superstock, trying the tyres before we head for the TT,” he added.

“I want to give it a proper run before I go flying down Bray Hill. I am an inherently bad qualifier, even on the roads, but give me a race any time and I will be up for it.”

The Oulton Park timetable is: Saturday - free practice one 11.30am; free practice two 2.40pm; Sunday - qualifying 2.35pm; Monday - warm-up 9.15am; 18 lap race 10.50am.