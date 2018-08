Jubilee Park Bowls Club held their Three Wood Pairs competition with the the Bill Yates Cup up for grabs.

Entrants played three matches of eight ends and refreshments were provided at the end of the day.

The winners were Jean Wood and Neil Stoddart, who beat runners-up Tony Tennant and Pat Allkins to the title.

Dave Brumby and Keith Revill came third.

Pictured are winners Jean Wood and Neil Stoddart.