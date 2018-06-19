Steamers tackle the triathlon

Ten members of the Woodhall Spa Steamers Running Club turned their attention to triathlon action at the weekend.

They were competing in the Woodhall Spa Sprint Triathlon on Sunday.

Hattie Barfield (pictured), Elaine Morrison, Lauren Brown, Russell Bright, Becky Shaw, Hazel Craigs, Joanna Fowler, Katie Felton, Stephen Morrison and Nicola Mablethorpe all recorded good times, knocking minutes off their times from last year.

Hattie Barfield is deserving of special mention for completing the event, her first ever triathlon, having only taking up running this time last year after completing a Couch 2 5K programme.